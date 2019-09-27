NEW YORK — President Donald Trump said at the United Nations this week that "protecting religious freedom is one of my highest priorities." But his promise rings hollow to advocates for persecuted religious minorities seeking refuge in the United States.
Trump's administration already has slashed the nation's refugee admissions ceiling to a historic low and on Thursday proposed a further cut for next year, to 18,000 — an 84% drop from the cap proposed during the last year of Barack Obama's presidency. The president's promotion of global freedom to worship prompted the State Department to set aside 5,000 refugee slots for religious minorities. But faith-based groups that resettle refugees had urged him to avoid more erosion of a program dedicated to helping the persecuted worshippers whose oppression Trump has decried.
The list of persecuted religious groups whose access to refugee admission has withered under Trump includes Christians in Iran, Syria, Pakistan, Myanmar and Sudan, as well as Iraqi Christians and Yazidis — whose mass slaughter and enslavement by the Islamic State was labeled "genocide " by Trump's State Department in 2017.
Trump did not mention his looming decision on next year's refugee ceiling as he announced $25 million in new funding for safeguarding religious freedom, including religious sites and artifacts, at a Monday event at the U.N. On Thursday, however, his State Department pitched a set-aside for religious minorities designed to bolster the administration's commitment to freedom for all faiths.
"Compared to previous years, where we had broad allocations for regions that did not prioritize protections of beliefs ... this is a particular improvement by having a specific allocation," said a senior administration official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.
While the administration portrayed its move as bringing a better resettlement outlook for refugees fleeing religious persecution, faith-based organizations had held out hope that the program would see no further cuts beyond this year's ceiling of 30,000. During the final full year of the Obama administration, the refugee ceiling was 85,000.
"Part of me wants to remain hopeful" that the administration reverses its downward slide in admissions, Jen Smyers, director of policy and advocacy at the refugee resettlement group Church World Service, said in an interview before the State Department's announcement.
"But I think what unfortunately we've seen, time and time again, is this administration will talk about caring about a group of individuals and then will turn right around and make a decision that ruins those individuals' lives," Smyers said.
