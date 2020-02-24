RUSSELLVILLE — Republican U.S. Senate candidate and former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville will meet the public Tuesday at Kelly's Kitchen restaurant beginning at 8 a.m.
Owner Scott Howard, who is also the mayor of Littleville, said Tuberville will eat breakfast, answer questions and talk to members of the public about his campaign.
The restaurant is located at 17901 U.S. 43 in Russellville.
Tuberville is one of several candidates seeking the Republican nomination to face Democratic U.S. Sen. Doug Jones in November.
