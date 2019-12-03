TUSCALOOSA — City officials are considering new curfew laws during school hours to try to discourage students from skipping class.
The Tuscaloosa City Council's public safety committee approved a proposal that would make it illegal for minors to be unaccompanied in public from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. any Monday through Friday that city schools are in session.
The full council will consider the curfew next month, according to media reports.
If approved, the new rules would begin in January. A parent could be cited if a minor is found in violation. City attorney Glenda Webb says the penalties could include up to a $500 fine and up to six months in jail.
The curfew wouldn't apply to children who are homeschooled or attending other types of school programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.