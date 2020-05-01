TUSCUMBIA — Geraldine Thompkins said she is seeking a second term on the City Council because there are still goals that need to be reached in her district and the city as a whole.
The first-term councilwoman said she likes the direction District 2 has been heading since the new mayor and council took office in 2016.
"My mission is to continue to serve and be a voice for my district and all the citizens of Tuscumbia," Thompkins said.
Thompkins said she ran for office in 2016 on her deep passion for the area where she grew up, which included the historic Trenholm High School, which closed in 1969.
The district is also the home of First Baptist Church, Mount Carmel Baptist Church, Leslie Temple Methodist Church, High Street Church of Christ, Willie Green Recreation Center and G.W Trenholm Primary School.
"In 2020, I will continue running 'At Work for a Better Community,' and to strengthen our Tuscumbia School System."
Thompkins said during the past four years she has made many achievements in her district.
Among them are renovations to the Willie Green Center, including a metal roof, metal siding, a canopy over the outside stage, new insulation, a new front door and overhangs over the doors.
The gymnasium was painted; lighting was added to the practice field; the front of the building and around the Robert "Chuck" Goodloe monument were landscaped; new lettering was added to the building; and numerous dilapidated structures around the center were removed.
Also, new asphalt was added from Joe Wheeler Drive to U.S. 72 and Southeast Commons to U.S. 72.
"My list of goals for the next term includes flooring at the Willie Green Center, air conditioning in the gym, renovations in the kitchen, major paving in the community, continued removal of dilapidated residential and commercial structures, more lighting in the community, and more scheduled activities at the Willie Green Center," Thompkins said.
Thompkins said a number of city-wide projects have been completed in the past four years. Many of the accomplishments that took place, she said, were due to the city restructuring its debt.
The city was able to purchase new equipment for city departments; make repairs and upgrades to city buildings; add a new downtown pocket park; create a new partnership with the city's school system; add new school resource officers in all the schools; and complete the Trenholm Room at Deshler High School, Thompkins said.
"To the citizens of Tuscumbia, and especially the citizens of District Two, I appreciate your vote and your confidence in me to have served as your council member for the last several years," Thompkins said.
"I am again asking for your vote and support in the municipal election on Aug. 25. If I am re-elected, I will continue to serve you well and bring credit to District Two and great satisfaction to the entire city."
Thompkins said her motto is: "Show integrity and be a good leader for all citizens of Tuscumbia. We're in this together."
