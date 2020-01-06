TUSCUMBIA — Mayor Kerry Underwood has placed Fire Chief Rodney McAnally on administrative leave with pay following an investigation of the chief initiated by the State Fire Marshal's Office.
Underwood, who made the announcement Monday, said the move was not "punitive," but rather to give the chief an opportunity to focus on his case.
He said the move would also allow the department to operate without the distractions this type of investigation creates.
The State Fire Marshal's Office executed a search warrant on McAnally's office Friday with the aid of the Colbert County Sheriff's Department.
"Recently, the State Fire Marshal initiated an investigation into Chief Rodney McAnally regarding his tenure as fire chief for the town of Littleville," the mayor said. "Tuscumbia city employees, as well as Chief McAnally, have cooperated with the investigation and are vested in a speedy and accurate conclusion to it."
