TUSCUMBIA — The city's fire chief has been placed on administrative leave with pay while he is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal's Office.
Mayor Kerry Underwood announced on Monday the decision to place Fire Chief Rodney McAnally on paid leave.
"Recently, the State Fire Marshal initiated an investigation into Chief Rodney McAnally regarding his tenure as fire chief for the town of Littleville," the mayor said. "Tuscumbia city employees, as well as Chief McAnally, have cooperated with the investigation and are vested in a speedy and accurate conclusion to it."
Jennifer Bowen, public information officer for the State Bureau of Insurance, would not comment on the investigation.
"We have no comment or information to provide at this time," Bowen said.
Underwood said the investigation is related to McAnally's tenure as fire chief of the Littleville Volunteer Fire Department, which he led while also serving as fire chief in Tuscumbia.
McAnally was named fire chief in Tuscumbia in 2016.
"This is not meant to be punitive, but instead allows Chief McAnally the opportunity to focus on his case while restoring our department to a more efficient operation without the distraction this type of investigation creates,” Underwood said of his decision.
He said Assistant Chief David Pate will be in charge of day-to-day operations while McAnally is on paid leave.
The mayor said any major issues that arise can be directed to his office.
The State Fire Marshal's Office executed a search warrant on McAnally's office Friday with the aid of the Colbert County Sheriff's Department.
McAnally said Friday he could not discuss the basis of the investigation.
