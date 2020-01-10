TUSCUMBIA — Fire Chief Rodney McAnally was arrested today on a grand jury indictment charging him with second degree theft and using his official position or office for personal gain, Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said.
Williamson said McAnally was arrested in connection with an investigation being conducted by the State Fire Marshal's Office.
The sheriff said McAnally turned himself in at the sheriff's office and was released on an $18,500 bond.
"It's their case but he has to turn himself in at our jail," Williamson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.