TUSCUMBIA — Fire Chief Rodney McAnally was arrested Friday on a Colbert County grand jury indictment stemming from an investigation into the Littleville Volunteer Fire Department by the State Fire Marshal's Office.
McAnally was working as the chief of the Littleville Volunteer Fire Department while also serving as the fire chief in Tuscumbia.
Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said McAnally turned himself in at the county jail Friday. He was released on $18,500 bond.
He referred questions about the case to the State Fire Marshal's Office.
The State Fire Marshal's office said McAnally is charged with second-degree theft, and using his official position or office for personal gain.
Jennifer Bowen, public information officer for the State Bureau of Insurance, said the charges stem from an ongoing investigation of the Littleville Fire Department.
She did not provide additional details.
On Monday, Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood placed McAnally on administrative leave with pay. Assistant Chief David Pate was appointed to serve as interim chief while McAnally's case moves through the court system.
The mayor stressed the accusations against the chief did not involve his position at the Tuscumbia Fire Department.
"Earlier this week, we placed Chief McAnally on paid administrative leave, per our municipal policies and procedures," Underwood said Friday. "The existing team is ready and able to move forward, and will continue to cooperate with authorities.
"As this is a matter from Chief McAnally’s tenure with the town of Littleville, we will continue to put forth our focus and best efforts to provide safety to the citizens of Tuscumbia."
McAnally had no comment about the arrest when contacted Friday.
"I do have a lawyer that advised me not to make any comments," the chief said.
Florence attorney Jamy Poss said he was retained to represent McAnally on Friday.
"I haven't had a chance to look at the file," Poss said.
Efforts on Friday to reach Colbert County District Attorney Bryce Graham and Chief Assistant District Attorney Angela Hulsey were unsuccessful.
Williamson said the sheriff's office was not involved in the investigation.
Second-degree theft of property is a Class C felony involving the theft of property valued at $1,500 to $2,500.
Use of official position or office for personal gain is covered under the State Ethics Law and can be a Class A misdemeanor or Class B felony, depending on the severity.
