TUSCUMBIA — The city's Bicentennial Commission is inviting everyone to a "Sunday in the South" community dinner that hearkens back to the days of an old-time Southern tradition.
The free event, which is Sunday on the Colbert County Courthouse lawn, will feature bluegrass, gospel and folk music, a mass choir performance, a cakewalk, children's activities, and a bonnet and beard contest.
The hours are noon to 4 p.m.
“Bring your own picnic and spread it for your family and friends on the lawn, end-to-end tables (are) being set up for the crowd," event chair Mary Beth Barnowski said. "We hope that the community table, filled with people, will snake around the lawn and will signify ‘one big happy family’ of citizens. All Tuscumbians and our Shoals area neighbors are invited."
The event is designed to celebrate the bicentennial of Alabama’s statehood, and has been named an official Alabama 200 event. In case of rain, the event will be held in the Tuscumbia Multipurpose Center.
County Administrator Roger Creekmore said he has a large, new American flag already hanging from the courthouse portico.
"They're going to put a big tent up in front of the courthouse," Creekmore said.
He said the Main Street courthouse entrance will be open during the event so people can cool off or use a restroom.
Musicians include Scooter Muse and his Bluegrass Friends, gospel and folk tunes on mountain dulcimers played by the Tennessee Valley Strummers, singers Rick and Sheila Sutton, and a performance by a mass choir of participants from more than 10 local churches that will be directed by Grant Gunn.
Radio sports personality and Colbert County Commissioner Jimmy Gardiner will be the emcee. Tuscumbia City Councilman William Foster will challenge anyone who thinks they can beat his long, red beard during the "Bonnets and Beards" contest.
Felice Green, known for her spectacular millinery fashions, challenges her friends to compete in the “Sunday Hat” category. Participants are encouraged to dig out your grandmother’s or great-grandmother’s sunbonnets, your father or grandfather’s fedora, or other hats from the past.
There will also be a silly hat competition.
The event is one of several bicentennial events the commission has held this year, and there are more to come.
On Nov. 10, the committee will honor local veterans with a tour of Tuscumbia Oakwood Cemetery. A giant birthday cake will be shared Dec. 14 during the annual Dickens Christmas holiday festival, concluding the city’s observance of Alabama 200 on the anniversary of statehood.
To find out how to participate in the mass choir, or to learn more about the event, call Barnowski at 256-655-7266, or Grant Gunn at 256-483-9417.
For general information, call the Colbert County Tourism and Convention Bureau at 256-383-0783.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.