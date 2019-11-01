[refer box]ONLINE: Photo gallery at TimesDaily.com
TUSCUMBIA — Cooler temperatures and partly cloudy skies provided an authentic fall atmosphere for the trick or treaters who participated in the city's first Halloween Trunk or Treat event Thursday.
A portion of Sixth Street downtown was blocked off for the event, which was moved from Spring Park after last year's coordinators decided not to host the event.
The city took over the event and provided activities for children while they took a break from trunk or treating for candy.
