TUSCUMBIA — A portion of Sixth Street downtown will be closed Thursday for the city's Trunk or Treat event, that will offer activities for kids, inflatables and trunks full of candy.
The event is 5-7 p.m. on Sixth Street between Water and Dickson streets.
City Councilwoman Katie Logan said the event was moved into downtown this year from Spring Park. Logan said the city agreed to host the event after the group of churches that organized last year's event opted not to hold the event this year.
Businesses will be offering candy for the trick-or-treaters, and a prize will be awarded to the best decorated trunk.
"We've got a lot of stuff planned," Logan said.
To participate in the event, contact Logan at 256-345-0993.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.