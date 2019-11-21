TUSCUMBIA — Ashton Crihfield admits she didn't know much about the Shoals and its cities until she visited her best friend from high school, who had joined the University of North Alabama soccer team.
"It just seemed like one big place," said Crihfield, who is now a junior at UNA majoring in political science with a minor in public administration.
She had heard of Muscle Shoals, but not Florence, or Sheffield, or Tuscumbia.
But after a chance meeting with Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood, she is now participating in an internship as an assistant to the mayor.
"I actually met the mayor at a breakfast event and we started talking," Crihfield said. "By the end of conversation, he was telling me he wanted me to work for him. I'm pretty much trying to make his life a little easier."
Crihfield said she is answering telephone calls for the mayor and attending meetings in his stead if he is busy. She will be present for meetings the mayor attends to take notes, and she'll take complaint calls and answer emails.
"I'm trying to learn as much as I can," she said. "I feel like eventually he'll let me start doing things on my own."
Crihfield is Underwood's third intern in the past three years.
"The concept is a two-way street," Underwood said.
The city benefits by having an additional person who can assist the mayor with his daily activities.
"From her standpoint, especially being a political science major, she gets to see the day-to-day operations of a local municipality, which is where things are most efficient and accountable because you live with the people you serve," the mayor said. "She should walk away with some good experience."
Underwood said he employed two interns in 2017, took a break last year, and added one this year.
"I had allocated for two, but we were working on the budget and I cut back to one," he said.
The mayor said he would not expect department heads to make cuts if he was not willing to do so.
"For the political science program, you can take an internship as a class," Crihfield said. "I will do that next semester."
The Governmental Internship Class can involve any type of government internship, such as working for a mayor, or working for a law firm.
"This kind of fell in my lap," she said of the job. "Next spring, I will be taking the class. I would like to stay on as long as he'll have me."
Crihton began her current internship on Nov. 11.
She is also doing an unpaid internship working on the U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne's U.S. Senate campaign.
Crihfield said becoming a Lionette helped keep her at UNA.
"I enjoyed it," she said. "I've done a whole lot of other things on campus."
Once she graduates, Crihfield said she has a couple of options, including working toward a Master's in Public Administration.
"I'm having so much fun," she said. "I like hanging out with the mayor. I like his views. He's a good one to learn from."
