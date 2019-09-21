TUSCUMBIA — A city resident has been arrested on a Colbert County grand jury indictment charging him with two counts of possession of marijuana and two counts of unlawful distribution of marijuana, Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said.
Logan said Demetrium Lamar "Meatball" Ramson, 33, who lives on the 500 block of Sixth Street, was arrested Friday in Sheffield by Tuscumbia Police and members of the Colbert County Drug Task Force.
"(We've) been working on this guy for several months," Logan said. "We were able to make cases on him and the grand jury indicted him last week."
Logan said the charges are felonies because Ramson has prior arrests.
The chief said Ramson was arrested without incident and transported to the Colbert County Jail. Ramson was released Friday after posting a $20,000 bond, Logan said.
An arraignment date had not been set as of Friday.
