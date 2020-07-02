TUSCUMBIA — A city resident is facing drug trafficking charges after Colbert County law enforcement officials reported finding 10 grams of heroin during a traffic stop.
Sheriff Frank Williamson said Donald Eugene King Jr., 41, is facing charges of drug trafficking.
According to a sheriff's department release, Colbert drug agents made a traffic stop in the White Oak community Saturday. King was a passenger in the vehicle, the sheriff said.
"The drug task force had information that he was bringing a load of heroin into Colbert County," the sheriff said.
After interviewing King, a search revealed 10 grams of heroin hidden in his rectum, police said.
King is being held in the Lauderdale County Jail on unrelated charges. He is expected to be arrested on a warrant if he bonds out of the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
Drug task force Director Curtis Burns said during the arrest, agents learned King was wanted on an outstanding warrant and allowed Lauderdale County officials to take him into custody.
King is expected to be held on a $30,000 bond when he is released to the Colbert County Sheriff's Department.
Burns said King also has a violation of a suspended sentence and a violation of a bond for a previous trafficking charge pending in Colbert County.
"We are going to be asking for his suspended sentence and bond revoked based on this new charge," Burns said.
Burns said possession of 4 grams of heroin is considered trafficking.
He said members of the Colbert Drug Task Force and Colbert Sheriff's Department assisted in the arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.