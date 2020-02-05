MUSCLE SHOALS — A Tuscumbia man was convicted in Colbert County Circuit Court today of first-degree robbery, first-degree theft of property and trafficking methamphetamine, Police Chief Clint Reck said.
Brock Allen Gooch, 26, was arrested on Sept. 5, 2018, after leading Muscle Shoals police on a high-speed chase that ended when Gooch crashed a stolen vehicle into the former Hatton School building at the intersection of Second Street and Hatton School Road, Reck said.
"Gooch then fled on foot and eventually traveled by private vehicle to the Leighton area, where he was apprehended by officers in a shed behind a residence near Old Highway 20 and County Line Road," the chief said.
In 2018, Muscle Shoals Police detective Eric Kelley told the TimesDaily Gooch pulled a gun on a woman at a restaurant on Woodward Avenue and pushed her out of her car. The woman was not injured.
Gooch was indicted on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree theft of property, and trafficking methamphetamine.
According to Gooch's indictment, 28 grams of methamphetamine was found in the car when he was arrested.
Reck said Gooch will be sentenced by Colbert County Circuit Court Judge Jacqueline Hatcher.
