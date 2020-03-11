TUSCUMBIA — A city resident was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday after being convicted in February of first-degree robbery, first-degree theft of property and trafficking methamphetamine.
Brock Allen Gooch, 26, was arrested Sept. 5, 2018, after leading Muscle Shoals police on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed a stolen car into the old Hatton School building located at the intersection of Second Street and Hatton School Road.
Colbert County Chief Assistant District Attorney Angela Hulsey said Gooch was sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree robbery charge.
"The robbery was based on him using force and a gun to steal a car," Hulsey said.
Muscle Shoals Police detective Eric Kelley told the TimesDaily in 2018 that Gooch pulled a gun on a woman at a restaurant on Woodward Avenue and pushed her out of her car. The woman was not injured.
Gooch also was sentenced to 21 years in prison for the methamphetamine trafficking conviction.
Hulsey said the first-degree theft of property conviction was vacated through an agreement by the judge and the state.
Gooch was sentenced by Circuit Judge Jackie Hatcher.
Hulsey said Gooch had one prior felony conviction.
According to Gooch's indictment, 28 grams of methamphetamine was found in the car when he was stopped by police.
After the stolen car crashed into the old school building, Gooch fled on foot and eventually traveled by private vehicle to the Leighton area, where he was apprehended by officers in a shed behind a residence near Old Highway 20 and County Line Road.
