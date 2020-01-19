MOULTON — A Shoals massage therapist is awaiting his preliminary hearing after he was arrested earlier this month in Lawrence County on the charge of first-degree sodomy.
Capt. Chris Waldrep of the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department said Dustin Lee Blackman, 33, 812 W. Lamar Ave., Tuscumbia, was arrested Jan. 1. He was released from the Lawrence County Jail after posting a $60,000 bond.
Due to department policy, Waldrep said he could not discuss the details of the case.
"In all the sex cases we work, we don't release hardly any information because of the victims," Waldrep said.
According to his redacted arrest warrant, Blackman and the victim began sending text messages to each other on Dec. 24 and agreed to meet Dec. 25.
They met at the end of a driveway in Town Creek, where they got into the back seat with each other, according to the arrest warrant.
The warrant accuses Blackman of undressing himself and the victim and not stopping when the person did not want to continue.
Blackman is also accused of telling the victim not to tell anyone what happened.
A representative of Lawrence County District Attorney Erreck Jett said the district attorney had no comment on the case.
Blackman is a licensed massage therapist who operates United Therapeutic Massage and Institute at 103 W. Fifth St. in Tuscumbia.
A preliminary hearing before Lawrence County District Court Judge Angela Terry is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 3, according to court records.
First-degree sodomy is a Class A felony.
Blackman has retained Moulton attorney Mark A. Dutton.
"He's not guilty of any wrongdoing and has not committed any crimes," Dutton said of his client.
