TUSCUMBIA — Mayor Kerry Underwood will recognize Tuscumbians who demonstrate their commitment to improving the city with an award featuring it's most famous resident.
Underwood said he will hand out the city's first Keller Awards during tonight's State of the City address at the Tuscumbia Depot and Roundhouse.
"I should have done if before," Underwood said. "The idea didn't come to my head until this year."
The new award features a young Helen Keller at the famous water pump outside her childhood home, Ivy Green, and is very similar to the statue of Keller that is on display in Washington, D.C.
Each award will bear the name of the recipient, who is being recognized for their service to the city.
Ivy Green Executive Director Sue Pilkilton said she spoke with Underwood about using Keller's name and likeness for the award.
"He's actually using the statues we sell in the gift shop," Pilkilton said. "Any time he wants to use Helen Keller's name on anything, it's publicity for us. We're proud that she was born in Tuscumbia."
Pilkilton said Ivy Green does not give out any Keller Awards, but they do give the statues to students who participate in the annual Camp Courage at the home.
