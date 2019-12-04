TUSCUMBIA — There was just enough of a nip in the air Tuesday as the annual Christmas Parade helped usher in the Christmas season in the Shoals.
"It's a big deal for us," Mayor Kerry Underwood said. "After my third year in (as mayor) it's a lot of fun to be the first Christmas activity. We're the first parade."
City employees have been busy decorating downtown streets, City Hall and Spring Park, the mayor said.
Police Lt. Mike Smallwood said the parade began at Main and Commons streets, then moved south on Main Street, east on Sixth, and north on Dickson Street to Deshler High School.
The Sheffield Christmas Parade is 7 p.m. Thursday in downtown Sheffield.
The Florence Christmas Parade, presented by Bank Independent, will be Dec. 12 in Historic Downtown Florence. Rain date is Dec. 14. Parade lineup begins at 6 p.m. and the parade begins at 7 p.m.
