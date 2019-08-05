TUSCUMBIA — A long-awaited resurfacing project is about halfway complete, according to an engineer involved in the project.
Rogers Group and several subcontractors began milling and resurfacing 7.1 miles of city streets on July 8. The $2.7 million project is funded primarily by the Shoals Metropolitan Planning Organization with the city contributing 20 percent of the cost.
Engineer Brad Williams of Civil Group said subcontractor Mill-It-Up of Warrior was removing old pavement from a segment of Dixon Street on Thursday and paving some side streets.
Rogers Group has also completed paving a segment of Joe Wheeler Drive.
He estimates the project is about 50 percent completed.
On the main line paving, Williams said the contractor lacks parts of Fifth and Dickson streets, and a long segment of Wm. F. Gardiner Avenue from U.S. 72 to North Commons Street.
Streets included in the project are portions of East and West Fifth streets, East and West Sixth streets, King Avenue, William F. Gardiner Avenue, Joe Wheeler Drive, N. Commons Street, East and West East Commons streest, North and South Dickson streets, and North and South Hook streets.
"The mayor has gotten a lot of comments about it," Williams said. "Everyone is happy with what's been done so far."
Subcontractor Nelms and Gasque Concrete is removing old sidewalk curb ramps and replacing them with Americans With Disabilities Act compliant ramps that include "truncated dome surface" panels to help blind people safely cross the street.
