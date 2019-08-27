TUSCUMBIA — Police Chief Tony Logan said he expects to make a decision this week regarding an incident where a patrol officer in street clothes is accused of pulling his pistol on a man in an apartment complex parking lot.
Logal said an internal investigation into the incident involving Ryan Williams and officer Greg Scoggins has been completed, and he is currently reviewing statements from various witnesses.
Williams captured the incident between he and the officer on his cellphone video camera. The video shows Scoggins removing his pistol from its holster during the incident in the parking lot of Keller Court Apartments.
Scoggins has been on paid administrative leave since the incident was reported.
"They completed their interviews by Friday night," Logan said of investigators.
The chief said he's begun reading statements from witnesses and expects to make a decision this week.
The four-member panel consists of the captain of operations, two supervisors and a patrol officer, Logan said. The officer and Williams were also interviewed.
"Anybody who was a potential witness was interviewed," Logan said.
Logan said he will read the panel's report and compare what happened to the department's policies and procedures.
"I will make a recommendation to the city attorney," he said. "I'll go through it and make a determination based on our city policies."
The video, which was shot from the driver's seat of Williams's vehicle, begins with Scoggins and Williams talking while Scoggins is standing outside the driver's side.
The officer can he heard asking Williams for identification, and the pulls his pistol from the holster and holds it at his side.
Williams asks the officer several times why he pulled a gun on him.
"You're gonna pull a gun on me sir? For real? What did I do?" Williams said on the video.
Logan said the officer will have the option of accepting his decision, or filing an appeal.
"He has an opportunity for due process," the chief said.
