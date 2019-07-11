TUSCUMBIA — Becky Craft was not totally surprised when she opened her mailbox last month to find a letter from the White House.
The Tuscumbia resident said she asked God to let her know that her gift to President Donald Trump had been received, and the letter was a signal that it had.
"I was surprised in a little way," Craft said. "I said 'thank you, heavenly father.'"
Mark Montgomery, an AllState Insurance Agent in Muscle Shoals, said his client told him about sending the president a gift and how excited she was to have received a card from the White House.
"We just thought it was pretty cool," Montgomery said.
Craft said she purchased four small, wooden plaques that were inscribed with the words "Be still and know."
"They were cheap, cheap, cheap," she said. "I gave the other three away."
The words are part of Psalm 46:10, which reads in full, “Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.”
Craft said the Lord wanted her to send the last plaque to the president. Despite her thoughts the gift might be too cheap for the president, she did as she was instructed.
"I dropped it in the mail and prayed to the Lord to let me know he got it," Craft said.
She wrapped the gift in grey wrapping paper with tiny white hearts and sent it to the White House sometime in May.
About three weeks to a month later, a letter containing a card embossed with the White House emblem arrived.
The card read: "Thank you for your kind words and the thoughtful gift. Melania and I deeply appreciate your support. We are fortunate to live in a country where the freedom of religion and the word of God is both celebrated and respected. Your prayers mean so much to us, and we are grateful for your generous gift and support."
The message was printed but Craft said it appears the president's signature was handwritten.
Craft said she is considering having the card framed to preserve the memory.
