TUSCUMBIA — Steve Gipson just happened to be driving through downtown Tuscumbia Saturday when he noticed vendor tables, horse-drawn carriages and people dressed as if they came out of a Charles Dickens novel.
The Tuscumbia resident who recently moved back to the Shoals went home and got his wife, Pam, and returned to see what was going on.
It was "It's A Dickens Christmas, Y'all," an annual event that brings out the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future, a Jacob Marley draped in chains, men in top hats and tails and ladies in hoop skirts.
"I think the carriage rides are wonderful," Pam Gipson said.
"This is what Tuscumbia is all about," her husband added.
Darrell Nunley's middle son, Josh Nunely, was decked out in a black suit and top hat while he drove couples and families around town in a shiny, white horse-drawn carriage. The carriage rides are always a popular treat, he said.
Darrell Nunley owns Clydesdale Carriage Rides of Iuka, Mississippi, and provides carriages, horses and a driver for weddings and other events.
"It will be that way till dark," he said of the dozen or more people in line waiting for their ride.
Dressed in period clothing, volunteers David Isom and Joel Parris helped people in and out of the carriages.
"We've had a good crowd," Parris said.
Streets were cordoned off downtown and vendors lined two blocks of Main Street and spilled over into east and west Fifth Street. Snow machines on each corner of Fifth and Main were spraying soap bubble snow into the intersection, delighting children.
About halfway down East Fifth Street, the Christmas ghosts of Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" entertained patrons of the "Scones and Moans" event.
Draped in chains and tattered clothing, Chad Christopher tried to maintain a grim visage as Joseph Marley, while his wife, Phyllis, portrayed the Ghost of Christmas future. Christopher thanked makeup artist Amanda Chapman for helping him look the part of Ebenezer Scrooge's deceased business partner. Sadly, he said, there was no Scrooge this year.
Mary Beth Youngblood, who reprised her role as the Ghost of Christmas Past, said her family has participated in the event for years.
City Councilman William Foster was pressed into service as the Ghost of Christmas Present. Later, Foster would join Mayor Kerry Underwood and others to read a poem about a dog who scared off Santa Claus while guarding the Christmas tree.
Mike Tinker, the agriculture teacher at Deshler High School, said about eight to 10 students volunteered to help with the event. Science and engineering teacher Amy Bolding and career tech director, Vickey Moon, also helped out.
Foster said the event always has great participation from the community.
Pat Morgan said the nice weather helped bring more people to the event this year. Cold weather and rain last year forced many of the outdoor events indoors, but many people still attended the events.
"We were surprised last year," Morgan said. "It was so nasty we thought nobody would come out. This is more like you would have seen."
Fire pits were strategically placed around town, and musicians played in the city's new downtown pocket park on Main Street.
"They should have something like this every weekend," Pam Gipson said.
