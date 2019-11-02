TUSCUMBIA — The City Council is partnering with Tuscumbia Utilities to bring lighting to the practice field at Willie Green Park.
District 2 City Councilwoman Geraldine Tompkins said the City Council approved a $3,500 expenditure to provides poles and lights.
"The city is going to pay for it," Tompkins said. "The utility department will do the wiring."
She said there will be four lights attached to two poles that will illuminate the field, which is roughly behind the center located at 609 S. East St.
She said the center has a football team that uses the field for practice.
"Those lights basically will be used during practice times," Tompkins said.
The lighting is just another project to improve the appearance of the park and Willie Green Center.
Earlier this year, the roof and insulation were replaced and the gymnasium was painted. A portion of East Commons Street near the center was recently resurfaced as part of the city's multi-million dollar paving project.
Tompkins said the next project at the center involves replacing the flooring in the gym.
