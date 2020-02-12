TUSCUMBIA — The death of an 83-year-old woman found in her home last week has been ruled homicide, officials said.
Police investigators continue to interview people of interest after the body of Mary Malone was found Friday in her Davis Court apartment.
Police Chief Tony Logan today said autopsy results released late Monday indicate the cause of Malone's death was homicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.