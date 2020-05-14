SHEFFIELD — A Tennessee Valley Authority utility crew on Wednesday began raising power lines that cross Hatch Boulevard in Sheffield at the Ashe Boulevard overpasses.
Earlier this week, the crew set three taller utility poles for the power lines.
The Alabama Transportation Department needed the lines raised to accommodate equipment that will be used to replace the two overpasses.
ALDOT is expected to open bids May 29 for the replacement of the overpasses.
Allen Teague, preconstruction administrator for the Tuscumbia Area office of the Transportation Department's Northern District, said two new overpasses will be built, but the finished product will resemble a single structure.
Once one side is built, traffic will be shifted to the new overpass and the other old structure will be demolished and a new structure built.
The new overpass will be larger than the existing structure and will include a walkway.
According to the Transportation Department's website, the estimated cost of the overpass ranges from $4,513,582 to $5,516,600.
