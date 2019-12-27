The Tennessee Valley Authority is mailing residents living within a 10-mile radius of Limestone County's Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant a 2020 calendar with steps to take in case of an emergency at the plant.
“It’s important they understand what sector they live in and the evacuation route they should use in the event of an emergency,” said Josh Perrel, a program manager with TVA. “The calendar includes how best to evacuate.”
He said TVA would issue one of four classes of emergencies — a notification of unusual event, an alert, a site-area emergency and the most serious, a general emergency.
Perrel said the notice of unusual event “has no impact to the public.”
“It might occur if oil drips on a pipe,” he said. “There’s smoke, and we can’t show there is not a fire within 15 minutes.”
He said an alert is issued when an event has occurred that could reduce the level of safety at the plant, but the backup plant systems are working.
“No action by the public is necessary,” Perrel said.
A site-area emergency is declared when there is a problem with plant safety systems and a release of some radioactivity into the air or water is possible.
“The sirens will be sounded,” he said. “The public should listen to radio and television stations for information and instructions.”
A general emergency is declared when an event at the plant has caused a loss of several safety systems that could lead to the release of radiation, Perrel added. “People in affected areas will be advised by authorities to stay indoors or to evacuate,” he said.
TVA spokesman Scott Fiedler said the agency tests sirens the second Tuesday of every month at 9 a.m., and may test individual sirens from time to time.
He said if it is not a drill, “Tune in and listen for alerts on local radio and television. Go indoors and close doors. If you hear the sirens in this area, it is most likely because of a tornado.”
Gregory Robinson, director of governmental affairs for the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, said schools have drills and procedures in place if an event was to happen.
“Schools are required to do certain drills every year,” he said. “Most are tornadoes or nuclear power plant drills. They’ve got to load the bus and take them to predetermined places. We work closely with all of the EMAs, and we help them execute the drills. We monitor an event until it is over with.”
Fiedler said drills are conducted annually, and every other year the drills are graded by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He said the most recent graded drill for the area was in June.
Morgan County EMA Director Eddie Hicks said his agency trains with TVA officials at the drills. He urges everyone living near the nuclear plant to know the zone they live in. He said TVA and EMA officials meet quarterly to discuss safety procedures and policies.
“And, fortunately, we’ve only had a couple of minor unusual events in the past 20 years I’ve been with EMA,” he said. “There hasn’t been a reason to evacuate.”
Hicks said TVA allows the EMA offices to use the sirens for bad weather warnings, too.
“If there is a tornado warning, we will sound the sirens,” he said. “People are asked to tune in to their news media outlet for storm updates.”
He said his office coordinates with local authorities, first responders and volunteer firefighters to assist those with special needs. “We have an active list of the special needs residents and we’ll call them if they need help to evacuate,” he said.
Those residents needing assistance in evacuating and who haven’t signed up are urged to call their local EMA office, or fill out a pre-postage paid card included in the TVA calendar and mail it in, Hicks said.
Fiedler said area residents should display the calendar in the house and at work.
“In the rare event something were to happen, it would be good to have it,” he said.
