A Tennessee Valley Authority spokesman has confirmed the identity of a man who drove through barricades at the north end of the road crossing Wilson Dam, and crashed into a paving machine near the south end of the structure on Monday.
Spokesman Scott Fiedler said a TVA Police investigation determined that Bradley Abbott, 40, Mount Hope, drove his Ford Mustang around barriers and warning signs and could have pushed through a locked gate on the north side of the dam.
"The vehicle hit resurfacing equipment on the bridge," Fiedler said.
The vehicle caught fire after the collision, he said.
Abbott was pronounced dead at the scene by Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque. Fiedler said a toxicology report is pending.
TVA engineers inspected the area where the collision occurred and determined the fire did not cause any structural issues.
Concrete poured earlier in the day, however, will have to be removed and repoured, Fiedler said.
"TVA police and employees want to express their condolences to the Abbott family for the loss of Bradley," Fiedler said.
