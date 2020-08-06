The Tennessee Valley Authority has identified seven people who were seen in a photograph sitting on a Wilson Dam spillway gate, a TVA spokesman said.
TVA spokesman Scott Fiedler said the seven individuals turned themselves in to TVA Police, who spoke to them Wednesday and today about the dangers associated with the spillway gates at the dam.
Fiedler said TVA is not identifying the individuals at this time. He said they each face a possible fine of $6,000 and up to a year in jail for trespassing.
"Any potential charges are remaining confidential at this time," Fiedler said. "This is a federal issue, so you would be appearing before a federal magistrate."
