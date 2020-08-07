The Tennessee Valley Authority has identified and made contact with seven people who were photographed sitting on a Wilson Dam spillway gate, a spokesman said.
TVA spokesman Scott Fiedler said he received a copy of the cellphone photo on Sunday. He immediately contacted TVA Police, who investigated the incident.
Fiedler said the seven individuals in the photograph turned themselves in to TVA Police, who spoke to them about the dangers associated with the spillway gates at the dam.
Fiedler said TVA is not identifying the individuals at this time. He said they were interviewed Wednesday and Thursday.
He said they each face a possible fine of $6,000 and up to a year in jail for trespassing.
"Any potential charges are remaining confidential at this time," Fiedler said. "This is a federal issue, so you would be appearing before a federal magistrate."
Fiedler said TVA would like to use the incident as a learning opportunity for the public because there have been fatal incidents at TVA dams this year.
In February, two fishermen came too close to Pickwick Dam and were apparently swept through a spillway and killed. Fiedler said they were participating in a fishing tournament.
In Guntersville when the water was high due to heavy rainfall in the spring, two fishermen came too close to Guntersville Dam while power was being generated and their boat was swamped.
"TVA employees were able to stop power generation immediately and helped rescue the individuals," Fiedler said. "They were able to be saved by our quick action."
Fiedler thanked the public for coming forward and helping identify the seven individuals on the Wilson Dam spillway gate.
"While a dam might look like a giant piece of benevolent concrete, they can be dangerous," Fiedler said. "We ask the public to take this as a learning opportunity to talk to their kids and their friends to be especially safe whenever they're out on the water and our TVA dams."
