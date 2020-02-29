MUSCLE SHOALS — The Rockpile Recreation Area on the Tennessee Valley Authority's Muscle Shoals Reservation remains closed due to minor damage caused by recent flooding that once again sent water flowing into the park and others along the Tennessee River.
Spokesman Scott Fiedler said TVA was waiting for a break in the rain before removing material deposited on the boat ramp and recreation area, including the Tennessee River-themed playground that was damaged in the 2019 flood.
"There was flooding in the park," Fiedler said. "We estimate that there was a few feet of water in some areas."
TVA began assessing the damage earlier in the week, and reported that the new restroom facility added last summer was not damaged. Fiedler said TVA needs to assess the boat ramp and pier to ensure public safety before it reopens.
Most of the damage involved gravel and other debris that was washed away and deposited on roads and other locations by the floodwater. Photographs show fill material washed out part of a concrete pad for the playground.
"I know how important the area is to the community," Fiedler said. "We are eager to get in the park, do our work, and get it open for everyone to enjoy."
TVA released information Thursday via Twitter indicating that its river management system helped avert $1 billion in damages during the February floods, including $715 million alone in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Fiedler said February 2020 appears to be the sixth wettest February in the last 131 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.