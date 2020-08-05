A Tennessee Valley Authority spokesman said TVA is not releasing additional information concerning a crash Monday on the roadway crossing Wilson Dam until TVA police complete their investigation.
The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. by an outcropping near the south side of the dam.
Spokesman Scott Fiedler confirmed Tuesday TVA is investigating the fatal crash.
"We'll release additional information after the investigation is completed," Fiedler said.
That includes the name of the driver of the vehicle, who was ejected after crashing into a piece of equipment on the dam, according to Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque.
Gasque said a deputy coroner responded to the crash and declared the driver dead.
The coroner identified the driver and only fatality as Bradley Abbott, 40, of Mount Hope.
Fiedler said TVA Police are leading the investigation. He could not say when the investigation will be completed.
"We want to make sure it's a thorough investigation," he said.
It appears the vehicle came through a gate blocking access to the north side of the dam.
Fiedler said the bridge and road over Wilson Dam have been closed due to an ongoing improvement project.
The vehicle crashed into a Terex Bid-Well 2450 flatworks paving machine that was being used to add a new concrete surface to the road crossing the dam.
Part of the work involves removing several inches of the old concrete surface.
Fisher Contracting Co. of Franklin, Kentucky, began work on the project in mid May. The work was expected to be completed by November. It's unclear how long the project could be delayed due to the crash.
Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith said EMA responded, along with the Muscle Shoals Fire Department, Muscle Shoals Police, Helen Keller Ambulance Service, the Air Evac Lifeteam, the Colbert County Coroner's Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency state troopers and TVA Police.
Before the project began, TVA officials met with Colbert and Lauderdale County EMA officials and various first responders to discuss how to respond to an emergency situation during the project.
"TVA plans for events like this," Fiedler said. "We coordinate with EMA and law enforcement to be sure everybody is briefed on how to access the site and address any type of injuries."
