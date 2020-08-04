The Tennessee Valley Authority Police are investigating a fatality that occurred on Wilson Dam Monday.
Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith said EMA responded along with the Muscle Shoals Fire Department, Helen Keller Ambulance Service, the Air Evac Life team, the Colbert County Coroner's Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency state troopers and TVA Police.
Smith said he could not provide additional information since TVA was handling the investigation.
A Sheffield resident posted a photo on social media that showed a large plume of black smoke rising from the south side of the road crossing the dam.
The road is closed while contractors improve the concrete surface of the road.
