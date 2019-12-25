Bids exceeding estimates have caused Tennessee Valley Authority officials to scale back the scope of a project that involves replacing the concrete road surface across Wilson Dam, and repairing damage on the structure's spillway arch surface.
The project was scheduled to begin in January, but TVA spokesman Scott Fiedler said the start date has been pushed back to spring.
Fiedler said bids were almost twice what TVA estimated. Therefore, new bids are being solicited for only the road surface replacement.
He said TVA estimated the bids for the road replacement based upon standard Department of Transportation rates.
"The bids were significantly higher than the DOT rates," Fiedler said. "We determined that it would be best to break the project into two facets."
He said the work on the arch faces, which involves repairing concrete that has deteriorated over the years, will be bid as a separate project.
The change, Fiedler said, will allow smaller contractors to submit bids for the road project and, hopefully, result in a more competitive bid process.
"We reviewed the bids submitted this month and we have updated the scope based on the bids," Tennessee Valley Authority Bridge Program Director Ben Byard said. "Updating the scope allows us to better invest the money budgeted. We are planning to review the new bids in January."
Once the updated bids are in, Byard said TVA will have a better understanding when it can start work. Current plans call for an April 2020 start.
Since the arch face work is more specialized, Fiedler said a limited number of mostly larger companies submitted bids.
He said repairing the roadway, which Byard said was replaced in the 1950s, will slow the infiltration of water that has caused some of the damage to the arch face.
Byard said the road damage is not a safety hazard to the 95-year-old dam itself, but it could become a structural issue down the road if the road is not repaired.
Earlier this year, Byard said the road surface should be easy to remove, similar to the way old tile is removed from a bathroom floor.
The concrete parapets, or walls along each side of the two-lane road, will also be repaired.
