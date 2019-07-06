MUSCLE SHOALS — The boat ramp at the Tennessee Valley Authority's Rockpile Recreation Area has reopened, but other facilities are still being repaired following the record-setting February flood.
The boat ramp in TVA's Muscle Shoals Reservation opened just in time for the Independence Day weekend and will remain open for the summer season.
Severe flooding damaged not only the Rockpile boat ramp, but perimeter fencing, the playground, roads and restroom facilities.
TVA officials said repairs of the restroom building and other amenities are continuing. The nearest public restroom is at the Fleet Harbor boat ramp on the headwater side of Wilson Dam.
The flooding also caused severe damage to TVA's campground facility near Pickwick Dam. Repairs continue at that park as well.
