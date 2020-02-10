The Rockpile Recreation area on the Tennessee Valley Authority's Muscle Shoals Reservation has been closed to the public due to high water.
TVA spokesman Scott Fiedler said the Rockpile park and boat ramp were closed for safety reasons.
"The park will be closed for the duration of this rain event," Fiedler said.
