MUSCLE SHOALS — The Rockpile Recreation Area on the Tennessee Valley Authority's Muscle Shoals Reservation will remain closed as TVA closes select recreation areas due to the coronavirus.
TVA spokesman Jim Hopson said the day-use recreation area at Chickamauga Dam near Chattanooga, Tennessee, is also closed as part of TVA's continuing efforts to protect public health during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The closures began today.
Hopson said public restroom facilities, beaches and group pavilions at all of TVA's recreation areas will be closed until further notice. Visitors are asked not to bypass gates or closed fences to access closed areas.
All TVA boat ramps remain open, as well as more than 200,000 acres of undeveloped public lands and trails.
Hopson said TVA does not want to close boat ramps that are currently open. Ramps with public restrooms will remain open, but the restroom facilities will be closed.
"TVA will continue to closely monitor the evolving COVID-19 outbreak and will take additional steps as needed to help protect public health and safety," Hopson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.