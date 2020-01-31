WHEELER — The Tennessee Valley Authority is seeking public input on the potential impact of a TVA developed solar farm in Lawrence County.
The proposed North Alabama utility scale solar project would encompass approximately 3,000 acres, according to a TVA news release.
According to the release, a request for public comments is the first step in the process of developing an Environmental Impact Statement to consider the potential impacts of various alternatives.
Documents related to this scoping activity, as well as an opportunity to provide comment, can be found online at tva.com/nepa.
The purpose of this EIS is to address the potential environmental effects associated with building, operating, and maintaining the solar facility.
Evaluation of potential environmental impacts to these resources will include, but not be limited to, water quality, air quality, soil erosion, floodplains, aquatic and terrestrial ecology, threatened and endangered species, botany, wetlands, visual resources, transportation, safety, land use, historic and archaeological resources, recreation, geology, solid and hazardous waste, and socioeconomic and environmental justice issues.
Comments must be received Friday, Feb. 28, and can be emailed to esmith14@tva.gov, or mailed to Elizabeth Smith, NEPA specialist, Tennessee Valley Authority, 400 W. Summit Hill Drive, WT 11B-L, Knoxville, TN 37902.
All comments received, including names and addresses, will become part of the project administrative record and will be available for public inspection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.