FLORENCE — Officials with the Tennessee Valley Authority want to know the identities of six people who were photographed sitting on a Wilson Dam spillway gate.
The photo, apparently taken Sunday with a cellphone by someone passing by on Wilson Lake, shows what appears to be two women and four men sitting on the gate. The photo was shared on social media.
TVA spokesman Scott Fiedler said he notified TVA Police within 30 minutes of receiving the photo.
He said TVA police responded but did not see anyone when they arrived.
"This is an active investigation to try to identify the young people in the photo," Fiedler said. "This is reckless, irresponsible and dangerous. These gates could open automatically, and we could have had six fatalities and no one would know."
Fiedler said TVA takes safety around the dam very seriously.
"We ask people to stay 500 feet from these spillway gates," he said. "We're going to be increasing patrols to ensure this does not happen again."
He said the gates can open automatically, or from the control room, due to a situation on the Tennessee River far upstream from the Shoals.
"It's extremely dangerous to approach the dams," Fiedler said. "You should never approach them."
Fiedler said sirens will sound, strobe lights and electronic signs will flash to alert people near the dam that a release of water is imminent.
He said anyone with information about the identities of the people on the gate should contact TVA Police at 855-476-2489.
At the minimum, Fiedler said the individuals could face trespassing charges, depending on their intentions.
