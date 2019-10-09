KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority is seeking public input on a draft environmental assessment for private-scale renewable energy offerings.
The TVA board of directors approved the closure of new applications to TVA's Green Power Providers program effective Jan. 1, 2020, pending completion of appropriate environmental review in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act. All current Green Power Providers customers will continue participation through the term of their agreements.
In 2003, TVA launched Generation Partners pilot program that later evolved into the Green Power Providers program to stimulate the growth of small-scale renewable energy systems. Today, TVA sources renewable energy from nearly 4,000 locations across seven states and nearly 60 percent of the electricity TVA generates is carbon-free.
To build on the Green Power Providers program's success, TVA is reviewing its renewable solutions to benefit consumers by aligning customer needs with market conditions and evolving technologies while minimizing cost shifting to non-participants.
The draft EA evaluates the anticipated environmental impacts of three alternatives: continuing the GPP program unchanged; closing GPP and providing no replacement program; and closing GPP and implementing a new private-scale renewable service offering. The draft environmental assessment is available at tva.com/nepa.
Comments on the draft EA should be submitted or postmarked no later than Nov. 8, 2019. Comments can be submitted online at tva.com/nepa, by email to mshigdon@tva.gov, or in writing to Matthew Higdon, NEPA Specialist, Tennessee Valley Authority, 400 West Summit Hill Drive, WT 11B, Knoxville, TN 37902.
Please note that all comments received, including names and addresses, will become part of the administrative record and available for public inspection.
