The Tennessee Valley Authority is seeking comments from the public on a draft Environmental Assessment for the Muscle Shoals Solar Project in Colbert County.
The draft assessment evaluates the anticipated environmental impacts of construction and operation of a proposed 227 megawatt solar farm that will be built in western Colbert County. It addresses both construction and electrical connections.
The draft document is available online at tva.com/nepa.
TVA has entered into a power purchase agreement with Muscle Shoals Solar LLC to purchase the power generated by the proposed solar farm that would be constructed and operated by Muscle Shoals Solar LLC.
The draft assessment includes two alternatives: a No Action Alternative and an Action Alternative. Under the No Action Alternative, TVA would not purchase the power generated by the project under the 20-year power purchase agreement with Muscle Shoals Solar LLC, and TVA would not be involved with the project.
Under the Action Alternative, Muscle Shoals Solar would acquire approximately 2,432 acres of land in Colbert County and construct, operate, and maintain a single-axis tracking photovoltaic solar power facility of up to 227 megawatts.
Comments on the draft environmental assessment should be submitted or postmarked no later than Aug. 15. Comments can be submitted online at tva.com/nepa, by email to esmith14@tva.gov, or in writing to Elizabeth Smith, NEPA Specialist, Tennessee Valley Authority, 400 W. Summit Hill Drive, WT 11B-K, Knoxville, TN, 37902.
All comments received, including names and addresses, will become part of the administrative record and available for public inspection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.