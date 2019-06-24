The Tennessee Valley Authority will close the road and bridge across Wilson Dam beginning this morning at 7:30, a TVA spokesman said.
The road and bridge are being closed for scheduled maintenance, spokesman Scott Fiedler said.
TVA is scheduled to reopen the road and bridge at 8 a.m.
