MUSCLE SHOALS — A Tennessee Valley Authority spokesman said it will take about a year to relocate three utility poles at the southeast edge of the Muscle Shoals Reservation.
That wouldn't be a problem, except the relocation is delaying the replacement of a pair of aging overpasses on one of the busiest routes in the Shoals.
Curtis Vincent, the Alabama Department of Transportation's North Region engineer, told members of the Shoals Metropolitan Planning Organization that plans for the project are finished and the necessary right of way has been acquired.
He said the project is ready to be sent out for bids.
"We're waiting on TVA to move three poles for an inactive line," Vincent said.
He said the Transportation Department drafted a letter to TVA expressing their concern over the amount of time it would take to relocate the poles. He said the letter was signed by State Transportation Director John Cooper.
Vincent told the MPO the poles would be moved by May 2021.
"That was the original timeline indicated to us by TVA," North Region spokesman Seth Burkett said.
TVA spokesman Scott Fiedler said TVA expects to have the poles relocated by the end of 2020.
Fiedler said TVA must relocate the power line to provide the necessary clearance for equipment needed to replace the two overpasses.
He said the inactive line is a backup line that provides electricity to the city of Florence in case the primary line is damaged.
"It's not active unless the primary line fails," Fiedler said. "It would be energized to feed the city to insure there was no interruption of power."
Fiedler said a contract between TVA and the Transportation Department to move the poles wasn't executed until May.
Since that time, TVA has been "scoping," which involves determining what needs to occur to remove the poles and how the relocation might impact the rest of the system, he said.
"That was completed in September," Fiedler said. "We're now in the engineering phase. We're hoping to get construction completed by the end of 2020. We're working with our planning team and working with the ALDOT folks."
He said an environmental study must be completed, and due to National Environmental Protection Act rules, TVA cannot use the environmental study that was already conducted.
"We must conduct our own study," Fiedler said.
The southbound overpass was constructed in 1938, a year before the opening of O'Neal Bridge. It's unclear how old the northbound span is.
The overpasses are on the route of several major highways that pass through the Shoals — U.S. 43 and U.S. 72 as well as Alabama 17, 20 and 157.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.