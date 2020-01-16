TUSCUMBIA — At first glance, the striking, colorful the prints of Japanese Kabuki dancers lining the walls of the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art appear as if they were made last week.
But the examples of Japanese wood block art actually date back to the mid 1800s.
The artwork is part of a collection donated to the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art by Shoals resident Billy Isom and his wife, Wanda.
Art lovers or those curious about Japanese art can view the woodblock prints and more during an exhibition that begins Sunday and runs through Feb. 13.
The Isom Collection, according to museum Executive Director Christi-Williams-Britten, consists of a large body of fine, ornithological Audubon prints, Japanese woodblock prints, and works from international masters like Picasso and Miro as well as regionally acclaimed artists like Bruce Crowe, Charles Moore and Wayne Sides.
The Picasso piece is a pencil sketch of what would later become one of the artist's most famous paintings, "Guernica," the name of a Spanish town bombed during the Spanish Civil War.
Isom, who worked as a research biologist for the Tennessee Valley Authority, said he's been collecting art for the past 40-50 years.
"All of these have been donated to the art center," Isom said of the items included in the exhibition.
Art center volunteer Jim Berryman said Isom began donating pieces to the museum in 1976.
Isom said he's donated about 80 prints to the museum over time, most of them pre-1900.
"I got into book collecting in the late 1950s," Isom said.
He then became interested in relationship of the books and the methods used to produce the art that appeared in those books. The prints, he said, were hand colored.
"They didn't have machines to produce the lithographs," Isom said.
Berryman said Audubon spent years trapping, observing and painting birds and other animals, then went to London, England, to work with master printers who engraved stone or copper plants to create lithographs of his paintings.
He said Audubon would pre-sell books containing prints of his work, which was all made by hand.
The Japanese woodblock prints, Isom said, were made by master craftsmen who had apprentices who could spend up to 25 years learning the craft.
Each color on the print had to be created from a separate wood block.
"I went from book collecting to print collecting then Japanese woodblocks," Isom said.
Berryman said the depictions of Kabuki actors and scenes from Japanese Kabuki Theater were the equivalent of modern movie posters.
"The workmanship and the colors in these scenes are exquisite," Berryman said.
He said popular modern "manga" or "anime" was heavily influenced by Japanese woodblock art.
"We've got the roots of all of that here in this exhibit," Berryman said.
Berryman said there are a few pieces that complement the exhibition, including an accurate one-quarter size samurai wearing traditional battle armor and a Japanese "katana," a curved single-edged sword used by Japanese samurai warriors.
Additional pieces include prints of fox hunts and other prints depicting scenes from life in the 1800s.
Isom will discuss his love of collecting and his contributions to the museum’s permanent collection at the exhibition opening at 1 p.m. Sunday, Britten said.
The Tennessee Valley Museum of Art is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-3 p.m. It is closed on Saturday.
To schedule group tours, call 256-383-0533.
