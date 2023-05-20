A crew works to install a new gas line along U.S. 72 in front of Garrett Chiropractic Clinic on Tuesday in Florence. Crews continue to relocate gas, water and sewer lines ahead of additional road work in October. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
FLORENCE — The Alabama Department of Transportation has issued a notice to proceed to an Athens contractor who submitted the low bid to widen a portion of U.S. 72 east of Florence.
Grayson Carter & Son Contracting Inc. bid $23,959,357 on the 2.1-mile project that will add additional east and west travel lanes from Indian Springs Road to near Sky Park Road, just west of the Shoal Creek Bridge.
But due to continuing utility construction, the contractor will not begin work until later in the year.
"The contractor plans to start work in October," said Kevin Evers, construction engineer in the Alabama Department of Transportation's North Region/Tuscumbia Area Office.
In the meantime, gas and water line relocation continues, Evers said.
"The utility relocation should be finished in September," he said.
Evers said electrical lines have already been relocated.
Florence Gas, Water & Wastewater Department Manager Mike Doyle said he received an engineer's report for the utility relocation less than two weeks ago.
He said 54% of the contract time has been expended on both water and gas line relocation.
Doyle said both projects were bid as one project.
He said 32% of the money has been expended for the water line relocation and 63% of the funds for the gas line relocation have been expended.
"They get paid as it's completed," Doyle said.
Doyle said T.J. Construction Inc. of Florence is relocating the gas and water lines.
"Material delivery is the problem with all of them," Doyle said of delays in completion.
Supply chain issues and availability of certain products has delayed projects nationwide.
He said it's conceivable the road construction portion of the project could commence before the utility relocation is completed.
Doyle said the gas line relocation began near the entrance to the Indian Spring subdivision.
"If everything is relocated in a section, they can start on it," Doyle said. "Most of the gas work is on that end."
The widening project is expected to coincide with the construction of the Lauderdale County Agricultural Events Center located on U.S. 72.
"Notice to proceed has been issued," Evers said. "The project had a six-month procurement period for the traffic signal equipment."
