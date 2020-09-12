FLORENCE — Motorists can expect overnight lane closures beginning Sunday when Midsouth Paving starts resurfacing 1.8 miles of U.S. 72 east of Harris Drive in Florence.
U.S. 72 resurfacing in Killen begins 6 p.m. Sunday
By Russ Corey Staff Writer
