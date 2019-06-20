A scheduled lane shift on U.S. 43 in Lauderdale County will take place around 2 p.m. Friday due to inclement weather in the Shoals Thursday afternoon.
The shift will take place to assist the contractor widening U.S. 43 between Alabama 64 and Lauderdale 140. Northbound U.S. 43 traffic will move to the old southbound lanes.
The shift will begin just south of Lauderdale 34 and will continue throughout the project, which ends at the Tennessee state line.
U.S. 43 is being widened from two lanes to five from U.S. 64 to the state line. The completed project will make U.S. 43 a multi-laned highway from U.S. 72 in Killen to the state line.
