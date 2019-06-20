If the weather cooperates, the contractor widening U.S. 43 between Alabama 64 and Lauderdale 140 will shift northbound traffic to the old southbound lanes today around 2 p.m.
The shift will begin just south of Lauderdale 34 and will continue throughout the project, which ends at the Tennessee state line.
Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman Seth Burkett said if the shift doesn't happen today, it will take place on the next weekday that weather permits.
U.S. 43 is being widened from two lanes to five from U.S. 64 to the state line. The completed project will make U.S. 43 a multi-laned highway from U.S. 72 in Killen to the state line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.