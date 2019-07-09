TUSCUMBIA — Drivers using U.S. 72 west of the U.S. 43 intersection should exercise caution and anticipate delays as the Rogers Group continues resurfacing a six-mile segment of U.S. 72.
Mill-It-Up of Warrior is removing old pavement from the eastbound lanes and traffic is down to one lane in the work zone, causing traffic to slow to a crawl west of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame at peak traffic times.
Rogers Group submitted the low bid of $2,825,197.
The project area runs from just west of the U.S. 72/U.S. 43 intersection to near the junction of Hawk Pride Mountain Road.
The contract calls for the project to be completed in 70 working days. Work began on June 17 and is expected to continue into September.
