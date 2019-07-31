FLORENCE — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville will tour several Shoals attractions Friday before hosting a Shoals Republican Club breakfast and town hall meeting at the Shoals Chamber of Commerce on Saturday.
Tuberville is scheduled to speak to Tuscumbia city school teachers at 8 a.m. Friday during institute day at Deshler High School, then speak at Crosspoint Church of Christ in Florence at 9:30 a.m. He is expected to visit Ivy Green and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in Tuscumbia, then tour Wishbone Recording Studio in Muscle Shoals.
At 8 a.m. Saturday, Tuberville will speak at the Republican Club breakfast at the TVA Credit Union in Muscle Shoals and host a town hall meeting at 1 p.m. at the chamber office in Florence.
